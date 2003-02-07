Jacko jacks up ABC's ratings

Pop star Michael Jackson gave ABC's normally moribund Thursday-night ratings

a jolt that catapulted the network to a first-place finish across most of the

key ratings categories.

Viewing to the two-hour (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.) interview with Jackson peaked

from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., when almost 30 million people tuned in.

The nearest competitor was CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS from

9 p.m. to 10 p.m., which drew 25.3 million viewers versus 29.3 million for the

Jackson interview.

The interview fed enough viewers into ABC newsmagazine PrimeTime

Thursday that it beat ER in total viewership and adults 25 through 54

(something that rarely happens).

For the night, ABC was first in total viewers (25.7 million), households and

adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. NBC won among adults 18 through 34.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings:

ABC 16.2/24, NBC 12.5/18, CBS 11.2/17 and Fox 2.9/4.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 10.6/25, NBC 9.3/22, CBS 6.1/14 and Fox 1.7/4.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, UPN's SmackDown! wrestling

averaged a 4.1/6 while The WB Television Network averaged a 1.8/3 with High

School Reunion (a repeat), Surreal Life and The Jamie Kennedy

Experiment.