Jackie Jennings Gets Full-Time Post at Syfy Wire

Syfy said that on-air personality comedian and writer Jackie Jennings was named a full time on-air correspondent producer and writer for Syfy Wire.

Jennings has done news rundowns and live coverage from a number of fan conventions on Syfy Wire.

In her new role, she will be featured on Syfy Wire’s mobile app and social media channels in addition to Syfy Channel.

Jennings has previously appeared on The Chris Gethard Show on TruTV and Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC.