Jackie Bradford Named GM of NBCU's Washington RSN

Jackie Bradford, president and GM of NBC-owned WRC-TV Washington and Telemundo affiliate WZDC, has been named general manager of NBCU-owned regional sports network (RSN) NBC Sports Washington. She will continue to head up operations for the stations.

Bradford will continue to report to NBCU owned TV stations president Valari Staab, as well as now also reporting to Bill Bridgen, president of NBC Sports Regional Networks.

The RSN is co-owned with Ted Leonsis' Monumental Sports and Entertainment. Leonsis is owner of the Washington Capitals hockey team and Wizards basketball team. NBC Sports Washington carries both Capitals and Wizards games, as well as those of the Washington Football team NFL franchise.

The network delivers more than 400 live events per year.

Bradford, who was Broadcasting + Cable's GM of the Year in 2018, is a two-decade veteran of NBCU, including finance roles at the station and network levels.