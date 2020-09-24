NBCUniversal Names Pete Bevacqua NBC Sports Group Chairman

NBC Sports has named veteran sports executive Pete Bevacqua chairman of NBC Sports Group, the company announced Thursday.

Bevacqua, who joined NBCUniversal in 2018 as president of NBC Sports Group, succeeds current NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Mark Lazarus in the position.

During his tenure at NBC Sports, Bevacqua led a nine-year extension of the company’s PGA Tour rights and also helped facilitate a deal with the NFL in which NBCUniversal acquired the rights to a new Sunday night Wild Card playoff game beginning in January 2021.

“In his time with NBC Sports, Pete has been exceptional working with our league and organizational partners, as well as in collaboration with other NBCUniversal leaders to strengthen our sports production and overall business in a challenging environment,” Lazarus said in a statement.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Group, Bevacqua served as CEO of the PGA of America from 2012-2018. Before that, Bevacqua served as Global Head of Golf at Creative Artists Agency (CAA Sports); Chief Business Officer for the USGA; and Managing Director of the U.S. Open Championship.