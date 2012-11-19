Jack Walsh Named GM at WUPA Atlanta

Jack Walsh, former WGCL Atlanta local sales manager, has

been named vice president and general manager at CBS-owned WUPA Atlanta. Prior

to WGCL, he spent 12 years at WATL Atlanta, primarily when the station was a WB

affiliate, most recently as the station's general sales manager.





"Jack is one of the most highly regarded local

television executives in the Atlanta market," said Peter Dunn, president

of CBS Television Stations. "His deep roots in the advertising community,

relationships with local business leaders and reputation as a skilled manager

and great motivator will serve us well as he takes on the responsibility of

overseeing one of the top CW affiliates in the country and our talented team of

employees in Atlanta."





Walsh succeeds Tom Canedo, who was named to the top job at

WWJ-WKBD Detroit.





"I'm grateful to Peter and CBS for this tremendous

opportunity," Walsh said. "I have great respect for the people at

WUPA and the station's programming line-up and look forward to working with my

new colleagues at the station and our CBS Radio and CBS Outdoor partners in

Atlanta to pave our way to even greater success going forward."