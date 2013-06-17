Jack Sander to Take Over Several Belo Stations

Following Gannett'smassive acquisition of the Belo group last week, there will be a familiar

face back atop some of the Belo stations. Jack Sander, a former Belo Corp. group chief, will head up a group comprising the Belo stations in markets where it

and Gannett both own stations: Phoenix, St. Louis, Louisville, Portland and

Tucson.

Sander is a well-regarded broadcasting executive. He wasinducted into the B&C Hall ofFame in 2009, and has been the NAB joint board chairman, among many other

industry posts. Sander was vice chairman at Belo and is a partner in

MagicDust, a Phoenix TV production company whose credits include RightThisMinute.

The Gannett-Belo deal, which was $2.2 billion, including

assuming $715 million in Belo debt, is subject to regulatory approval.

The stations under Sander's oversight include KMOV St. Louis

and KTVK Phoenix. He will own one of the two station licenses in question in Tucson; Gannett did not specify the other owner.

Gannett did not explain the terms of Sander's involvement

with the stations, but said in a conference call last week that it planned to

"restructure ownership" of the Belo stations in these markets, and

provide station services for a fee to the new owners. "We are confident

that we will be able to own or service all of the stations," said Gracia

Martore, Gannett president and CEO. "We expect to consolidate all the results

from these stations into our overall financial results."

Dave Lougee, Gannett Broadcasting president,

knows Sander well. Lougee was executive VP/media operations for Belo before

coming on board at Gannett.