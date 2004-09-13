Jack & Bobby Get Women's Vote

With a couple of Hollywood hunks playing a couple of political hunks, The WB Television Network's new drama, Jack & Bobby, debuted Sunday at 9 p.m.to the best ratings among young women the network has recorded for a Sunday debut.

Those records included a 3.3 rating among women 12-34 and a 2.6 with women 18-34 as well as women 18-49 (2.5).

The show improved over year-ago time period perimere ratings in all key female demos. In fact, the jump in 18-34 was up 174%.