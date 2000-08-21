Iyanla Vanzant, author of a slew of spiritual self-help books, has locked up a development deal for a syndicated project with Buena Vista.
Iyanla Vanzant, author of a slew of spiritual self-help books, has locked up a development deal for a syndicated project with Buena Vista. The studio declined to comment on the proposed series, but sources indicated that the show's format has not been fleshed out. A frequent Oprah guest, Vanzant is probably best known for writing "Yesterday I Cried: Celebrating the Lessons of Living and Loving" and "One Day My Soul Just Opened Up." Also on the development radar is a project from the producers of Universal's freshman hit Blind Date. The show (its current title, Seven Deadly Questions, will get revamped) will track a group of strangers getting to know each other inside a limo. Cameras will follow the crowd playing such ice-breaker games as truth-or-dare. Universal also did not want to comment on the project.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.