Iyanla Vanzant, author of a slew of spiritual self-help books, has locked up a development deal for a syndicated project with Buena Vista. The studio declined to comment on the proposed series, but sources indicated that the show's format has not been fleshed out. A frequent Oprah guest, Vanzant is probably best known for writing "Yesterday I Cried: Celebrating the Lessons of Living and Loving" and "One Day My Soul Just Opened Up." Also on the development radar is a project from the producers of Universal's freshman hit Blind Date. The show (its current title, Seven Deadly Questions, will get revamped) will track a group of strangers getting to know each other inside a limo. Cameras will follow the crowd playing such ice-breaker games as truth-or-dare. Universal also did not want to comment on the project.