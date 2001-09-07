Iyanla slips to syndie basement

In her second week on the national ratings chart, Iyanla slipped 8% from the previous period to a 1.1 Nielsen score.

That put her in last place among all 11 current talk strips, for the week ending Aug. 26. But it should comfort the rookie that only three talk shows gained ground over last week, with two dropping to record lows. It should be noted, however, that Iyanla was one of the few churning out fresh episodes.

Still, Live with Regis and Kelly slipped 10% to a 2.7, its worst numbers in more than 10 years. It's a similar scenario for Rosie (1.9, down 10%) which posted her weakest since June of 1996. Compared to this time last year, both Live and Rosie were off track by 13% and 24%, respectively. On the rise were Oprah (5.5, up 4% from last week), Jerry (3.5, up 13%) and Martha Stewart (1.5, up 15%).

Elsewhere, newsmagazines stayed relatively unchanged, even though the country was crazed for Gary Condit information, after his interview with Connie Chung ran during the ratings period. With the exception of Entertainment Tonight (5.5, up 4%), Extra (2.8, down 3%), Inside Edition (2.7, down 4%) and Access Hollywood (2.0, down 17%) were all off-track.

In other syndie ratings developments, Friends (4.7, up 2%) led off-nets, Judge Judy (5.2, down 2%) topped the court crowd and Wheel of Fortune (8.1, down 6%) won the game crown, as usual.

