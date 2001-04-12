Iyanla loves L.A.
By Susanne Ault
Buena Vista Television-distributed strip Iyanla has cleared No. 2
market Los Angeles on NBC-owned KNBC-TV.
Tom Cerio, the studio's executive vice president of sales, said nabbing
KNBC-TV is a coup, calling it 'one of the top stations in the country.'
Iyanla -- hosted by best-selling self-help author Iyanla Vanzant and
executive-produced by ABC veteran Barbara Walters -- is clustered on several ABC
owned-and-operated stations (The Walt Disney Co. owns ABC and Buena Vista),
including WABC-TV New York and KGO-TV San Francisco
Apparently, it was difficult for Buena Vista to get ABC stations across the
board to sign up for Iyanla because of already-packed schedules. It's
unclear where the show will be slotted on KNBC-TV.
