Iyanla loves L.A.

Buena Vista Television-distributed strip Iyanla has cleared No. 2

market Los Angeles on NBC-owned KNBC-TV.

Tom Cerio, the studio's executive vice president of sales, said nabbing

KNBC-TV is a coup, calling it 'one of the top stations in the country.'

Iyanla -- hosted by best-selling self-help author Iyanla Vanzant and

executive-produced by ABC veteran Barbara Walters -- is clustered on several ABC

owned-and-operated stations (The Walt Disney Co. owns ABC and Buena Vista),

including WABC-TV New York and KGO-TV San Francisco

Apparently, it was difficult for Buena Vista to get ABC stations across the

board to sign up for Iyanla because of already-packed schedules. It's

unclear where the show will be slotted on KNBC-TV.