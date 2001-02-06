IVillage to buy Women.com

Women's Web site IVillage.com will buy rival Women.com Networks in a stock and cash deal worth about $30 million, according to press reports.

IVillage.com will put up $250,000 in cash for the purchase, with the remainder of the deal a stock transaction between the two companies. Hearst Corp., a major back of Women.com, will have an option to invest up to $20 million in IVillage in exchange for 9.3 million shares of Women.com and an additional 2.1 million warrants.

Hearst had reportedly committed $40 million to IVillage over a three-year period.