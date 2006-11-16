iTunes, Turner and PGA Unite

New Programming Fore! iTunes



iTunes is getting some swinging new programming and the PGA is taking its first shot at downloadable championship golf.



Turner and PGA.com are offering a package of highlights of the upcoming PGA Grand Slam of Golf (beginning Nov. 22) on iTunes, the first time the PGA has made its championship coverage available for download, according to Turner.



In addition to 25-30-minute highlights available for $1.99 each, there will be the value-added of a downloadable free instructional video from PGA pros.



Turner, whose TNT is covering the event beginning Nov. 21, already has a programming deal with iTunes. The network said it sees the downloads as a way to cross-promote its coverage.



Tiger Woods will headline a field hunting for the $1.25 million purse.

