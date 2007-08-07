iTunes Needs to Go Wireless, Says Report
Apple is going to have to offer iTunes video and music downloads wirelessly to the new iPhone within the year, and likely cut the price of the $500-$600 device to remain competitive.
That's according to a report from analyst Pike & Fischer, which said the company will need to transform iTunes from a computer-based wired download service to wireless.
The report points to AT&T, Verizon Wireless and Sprint Nextel, which all offer wireless downloads to their customers -- AT&T's does not work with its iPhone service.
As for pricing, Pike & Fischer predicted that Verizon will likely launch its answer to the iPhone by the 2007 holiday season.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.