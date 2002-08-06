It's Sohmertime at ABC
ABC Monday hired veteran marketing and promotion executive Steve Sohmer as
executive vice president of marketing, advertising and promotion.
Sohmer formerly led promotional efforts at NBC when that network began its
climb from the cellar to dominance in the 1980s. Prior to that, he headed
promotion for CBS.
Most recently, he had been president of marketing for Paxson Communications
Corp.
