It's Showtime for Verizon

Showtime Network Inc. is the latest programmer to dial into telco TV.

The programmer will offer 11 channels, plus HD and VOD services, on Verizon’s fiber-optic service, Verizon FiOS TV (fiber optic service), when it launches later this year.

The agreement with Showtime includes Showtime, Showtime Too, Showtime Showcase, Showtime Beyond, Showtime Extreme, Showtime Women, Showtime Next, Showtime Family Zone, The Movie Channel, TMC xtra, and Flix.

Showtime subs will also receive Showtime HD and The Movie Channel HD at no extra charge, along with Showtime On Demand and The Movie Channel On Demand – a total of 150 hours of movies and originals, 25% of which will change weekly.

Aiming to take a chunk of the mulitchannel video market from cable and satellite, Verizon will offer FiOS TV as a stand-alone service or packaged with voice and FiOS high-speed data services. Cable and telcos continue to converge as the former adds VOIP (voice over internet protocol) phone service to its bundle of services, while phone companies gear up to add video channels to theirs.

NBC Universal and Starz have also signed up to supply channels to Fios TV.