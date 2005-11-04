It’s SAG Award Time

Thespian alert: Nomination submissions for the 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards must be filed by Tuesday, Nov. 8, at sagawards.org. Old-school actors can call 323-549-6707 to submit their names. Nominees in five film and eight television categories for Outstanding Performances in 2005, including the distinctive ensemble awards, will be chosen by two randomly selected panels, each comprised of 2,100 SAG members.

With an actor’s permission, producers, studios/networks, agents, managers or PR reps can submit a performance for consideration. Actors may also submit their own performances.

Nominations will be announced Jan. 5, 2006, at 9:07 a.m. ET time at the Pacific Design Center’s SilverScreen Theatre in Los Angeles. The nomination announcements will appear live on TNT and on E! Entertainment Television’s half-hour SAG Awards Nominations special.

Winners will be declared at a ceremony Jan. 29 at the Los Angeles Shrine Exposition Center. The ceremony will be carried live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET.