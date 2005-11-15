It's "Regisfest 2005" in Syndie Land

The reuniting of Regis and Kathie Lee helped Paramount’s access magazine, The Insider, to its best week this season in the national household ratings for the week ending Nov. 6, which included the first two days of the November sweep. Meanwhile Regis and his new partner helped do the same for his own show.

Insider correspondent Kathie Lee Gifford interviewed former TV partner Regis Philbin on Nov. 3, which helped the show earn a season-high 3.1 for the day, pushing its weekly average to a 2.9, up 7% both for the week and year-to-year.

Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight and King World’s Inside Edition also hit season highs for the week. ET was up 8% to a 5.3 and Inside Edition was up 3% to a 3.6.

NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood was flat for the week at a 2.6, while Telepictures’ Extra was up 10% to a 2.3.

The top five talk shows were all up for the week, led by Regis once again. Buena Vista’s Live with Regis and Kelly was up 6% to a 3.6. It hit a season-high with a 4.0 for its annual Halloween show, with the hosts coming out dressed as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Genre topper Oprah from King World was up 1% to a 7.3, King World’s Dr. Phil was up 6% to a 5.3, NBC U’s Maury was up 4% to a 2.7, and Telepictures’ Ellen DeGeneres Show was up 5% to a 2.3.

It was business as usual in the first-run rookie class. Twentieth TV’s Judge Alex at a 2.0 (off 9%), followed by flat week-to-week performances for both NBC U’s Martha at a 1.7 and Telepictures’ Tyra Banks Show at a 1.5.

Tyra did have its best week yet in its target demo of women 18-34, up 15% for the week to a 1.5.