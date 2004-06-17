It's Phase Two for Shapiro

Paul Shapiro has been named executive VP of Sandy Grushow's Phase Two Productions, which is based at Twentieth Century Fox Television.

"I reached a point in my life and career where I want to work hard but also have a good time in the process," said Grushow, the former chairman of Fox Television Group. "That starts with surrounding yourself with good people and Paul is good people."

Shapiro comes to Phase Two from Big Ticket Television, a production company that has been merged into Paramount Television.

While at Big Ticket as senior vice president, Shapiro helped develop Hack for CBS, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment for The WB and The Parkers for UPN, among other shows.