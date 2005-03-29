It's the Peacock by a Beak

It was a horse race Monday in the overnight Nielsen Media Research prime-time ratings, with first and third place in the key 18-49 demo separated by only one-tenth of a rating point.

NBC eked out a victory for the night with a 4.3 rating/11 share on the strength of time period wins for Medium (5.0/13) at 10 p.m. and Fear Factor (3.8/10) at 8, plus a solid outing from Las Vegas (4.2/10) at 9.

CBS and Fox tied for second with a 4.2/11. CBS' top shows were repeats of Everybody Loves Raymond (5.1/12) and Two and a Half Men (5.2/12), which combined to win the time period over Fox's 24 (4.8/11). CBS/'s average was hurt by the combined 2.7/8 for repeats of two other sitcoms, Still Standing and Listen Up at 8-9, while Fox's Nanny did a 3.6/10

UPN was fifth in the demo with a 1.4/4 for a lineup of all-new episodes, while The WB was sixth with a mix of repeat and new.