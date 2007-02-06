It's Official: Zucker To Succeed Wright at NBCU

After weeks of speculation, GE Company Chairman and CEO Jeffrey R. Immelt today announced the appointment of Jeff Zucker to the position of President and CEO of NBCU. Zucker will succeed Bob Wright, and the appointment is effective today.

Bob Wright will continue to serve a GE vice chairman, and he will help Zucker, 41, with the transistion.

As CEO of the NBCU TV group, Zucker was responsible for the company's television programming and distribution. In his new role, he will have "responsibility for the strategic direction and operation of all NBC Universal properties."

"Jeff Zucker is a terrific talent and the right person to guide NBC Universal on the next stage of its growth," Immelt said.