It’s Official: Spike Acquires HBO’s ‘Entourage’
By Alex Weprin
Spike TV has acquired the basic cable rights to HBO comedy Entourage. The deal, first reported last month by B&C, gives Spike the rights to all five seasons to date, as well as all future episodes.
Comedy Central will also get a window to air the series, most likely in late night. Both Comedy Central and Spike TV are part of the MTV Networks portfolio.
“It’s great, to have a shot at getting a wider audience and reach [for Entourage] than HBO has,” Entourage creator and executive producer Doug Ellin tells B&C. “It is a guys channel, and it is a great show that a lot of younger guys watch; it’s a perfect fit.”
Spike will begin airing Entourage in January 2010. The network hasn’t announced what it will pair the HBO comedy with, but it has a number of original comedies in development. An established half-hour show like Entourage would serve as a strong springboard for the cabler’s originals.
Details of the agreement, including license fees, were not available at press time.
