It's Official: CBS Pulls Smith

In a move that had been expected, CBS has pulled its 10 p.m. Tuesday criminal mastermind drama Smith from the schedule, but a network spokesman declined to label it as a cancellation.

CBS will air a rerun of CSI this coming Tuesday and encores of Criminal Minds the following two weeks. There has been no decision yet about what will happen after that.

In its three outings so far, Smith has steadily declined, from a 3.6 rating/10 share to a 3.3/9 and a 2.8/8 this past week in adults 18-49.

CBS ordered 13 episodes of the series starring Ray Liotta from Warner Bros. TV. Production was underway on the seventh episode when the decision was made to yank it.