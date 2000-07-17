Its a new series, sweetie darling!

Comedy Central announced last week that it has picked up the U.S. first-run rights for British comedy writer/actress Jennifer Saunders' new series Mirrorball.

The American premiere of the pilot, set to air sometime next year, will be shown on BBC America, which is now in about 13 million homes, mostly via DISH and DirecTV. The six-episode series will then air on Comedy Central.

Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley were the drunken darlings Edina and Patsy of Absolutely Fabulous. In Mirrorball, Saunders plays a former dancer named Vivienne, and Lumley plays an ex-disco diva named Jackie.