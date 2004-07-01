It’s a Local Call

Palm Harbor, Fla.-based Parc Media Research has launched Real Ratings, a television-ratings alternative for small to midsized local markets.

Founder Marc Grossman touts the system as faster, more accurate and less expensive than Nielsen’s quarterly sweeps info.

Real Ratings uses an automated phone system to dial market residents, who are asked to respond to a 30-second, touch-tone survey. For $500 a month, subscribers can access ratings reports that are generated every half hour and include demographic information on age and gender.

