Its up, its good for iBeam

iBeam Broadcasting broadcast an audio stream of the Minnesota Vikings loss to the New Orleans Saints game on Aug. 5, the first NFL game streamed live over the Web. The game kicked off an agreement between iBEAM and the Vikings through which iBEAM, in conjunction with Bank First e-Business, a division of Bank First, will stream Web broadcasts of all Vikings games during the 2000 NFL season (preseason, regular season and, potentially, playoffs).

The Vikings are also using iBEAM's On-Target ad insertion service to generate revenue through the Internet broadcasts by inserting targeted audio advertisements into the Web broadcasts. The broadcasts will be produced in conjunction with radio station KFAN(AM) Minneapolis/St. Paul.