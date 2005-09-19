It's Good To Be E! on Emmy Night

E! Entertainment’s Emmy pre-show, E!’s Live from the Red Carpet, earned a 2.22 household rating last night, according to Nielsen Media Research’s preliminary metered market data (culled from 56 markets).

That rating was up 16% from last year, when it pulled a 1.9 rating. Audiences for the two-hour show grew in ratings each quarter hour leading up to CBS' 57th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, peaking at a 3.11 household rating.

The two-hour show, which ran from 6-8 p.m., was hosted for the second year by Star Jones Reynolds and featured commentary from Kathy Griffin, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s Carson Kressley and E!newscaster Giuliana DePandi.

This year’s pre-show also introduced a new format. With 17 live cameras shooting the stars’ red carpet arrivals and interviews, E! featured coverage from several angles at once, even running footage in the corner of the screen during commercial breaks.

Los Angeles-based E! averaged a 0.4 household rating in prime this summer. The network averaged a 1.12 household rating for its total coverage Sunday night (6 p.m. through midnight), up 8% over last year.

TV Guide’s Emmy pre-show, hosted by former E! hosts Joan and Melissa Rivers, averaged a .7 household rating and a .9 in the second hour.