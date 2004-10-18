It's a CBS Thursday Again
By Staff
The battle for Thursday night went again to CBS last week.
The network bested NBC in total viewers (22.5 million to 15.3 million)
and in 18-49s (7.9 rating/20 share for CBS, 7.2/18 for NBC) on the pivotal
night the Peacock once owned, according to final Nielsen data. CBS's
Survivor: Vanuatu won its time period in all
demos, including 18-49 (7.0 rating/19 share) and total viewers (19.2 million).
That, for the fifth consecutive week, beat NBC's Friends spinoff Joey, which earned a 5.8/16 in 18-49s and 13.4 million
viewers. Also, once again, CBS's CSI beat
NBC's The Apprentice in total viewers (with
28.9 million viewers to 16 million) and in 18-49s (10.4/25 versus 7.7/19).
CBS's Without a Tracealso led NBC's
ER in total viewers (19.4 million versus
16.8 million). ERretained its 18-49 lead
(8.2/21, compared with Trace's 6.4/16), but
those 18-49 numbers were the lowest in the history of ER.
