It's a CBS Thursday Again

The battle for Thursday night went again to CBS last week.

The network bested NBC in total viewers (22.5 million to 15.3 million)

and in 18-49s (7.9 rating/20 share for CBS, 7.2/18 for NBC) on the pivotal

night the Peacock once owned, according to final Nielsen data. CBS's

Survivor: Vanuatu won its time period in all

demos, including 18-49 (7.0 rating/19 share) and total viewers (19.2 million).

That, for the fifth consecutive week, beat NBC's Friends spinoff Joey, which earned a 5.8/16 in 18-49s and 13.4 million

viewers. Also, once again, CBS's CSI beat

NBC's The Apprentice in total viewers (with

28.9 million viewers to 16 million) and in 18-49s (10.4/25 versus 7.7/19).

CBS's Without a Tracealso led NBC's

ER in total viewers (19.4 million versus

16.8 million). ERretained its 18-49 lead

(8.2/21, compared with Trace's 6.4/16), but

those 18-49 numbers were the lowest in the history of ER.