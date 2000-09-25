ITS A BIRD; ITS A PLANE; ITS A 13-EPISODE ORDER!

The WB has committed to a new take on the Superman story. The network has ordered a young-skewing, coming-of-age drama on the early life of Clark Kent/Superman. The series is from co-owned Warner Bros., which has the rights to the character, and will be produced by Tollin/Robbins (producers of Arli$$ on co-owned HBO). It's the largest order for a first-time drama in the network's history.