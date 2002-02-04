It's all over for ALTV
The Association of Local Television Stations' (ALTV) board of directors voted to fold the organization last week -- a move the industry has been waiting for since
most of the group's TV-station members have been swallowed up by larger
corporations.
The board now has to decide what to do with the approximately $1 million left
in its coffers and how long that task will take.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.