It's all about Jackson on CBS

Michael Jackson is set to moonwalk through his first network special - a two-hour celebration of himself - on CBS sometime next season.

Jackson has signed to appear as the star of Michael Jackson: 30TH Anniversay Celebration, The Solo Years (working title), a two-hour take on Jackson as a solo act, to be taped Friday, Sept. 7 and Monday, Sept.10 at Madison Square Garden in New York. CBS plans to air it during the 2001-02 season on the CBS

Television Network. Jackson will sing duets with Whitney Houston and latest pop icon Britney Spears. Jackson is also supposed to reunite with his childhood group, The Jacksons, for the first time in 20 years.

More than 200 celebrities are expected to show up for face time with the cameras over the two nights.