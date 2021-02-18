‘It’s a Sin’ on HBO Max Feb. 18

Drama It’s a Sin, about the spread of AIDs in the early ‘80s, premieres on HBO Max Feb. 18. The series details three young men leaving home and heading to London in 1981 “with hope and ambition and joy...and walking straight into a virus that most of the world ignores,” said HBO Max.

There are five episodes. Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas and Callum Scott Howells play the men, who end up as roommates. Lydia West plays their friend.

“Year by year, episode by episode, crossing the whole decade, their lives change as the mystery of that illness starts as a rumor, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight,” added HBO Max.

RED Production Company produced the show, which is written and executive produced by Russell T. Davies, who previously created Queer as Folk. Nicola Shindler is also an executive producer.

The New York Times said, “Part of this moving and excellent series’ power comes from how brutally it lays out the story we know is inexorably coming. But the greater part is in how it also shows us the stories that these young men should have had, the stories that they were robbed of, the stories that society and fate allowed generations of straight men before them.”