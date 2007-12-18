It's 11 a.m.: Do You Know Where Your FCC Meeting Is?

The Federal Communications Commission's Tuesday meeting pushed past its 10:30 a.m. start time yet again as chairman Kevin Martin attempts to wrap up the media-ownership-rule review in the fact of protest from the Hill and commission Democrats, finally beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Meetings have frequently been delayed as commissioners negotiated last-minute edits or worked on their statements.

Martin has said that he was willing to modify his proposed loosening of the newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rules to make sure that waiver opportunities for smaller markets were a hurdle and not a loophole, but no change is likely to win commission Democrats' approval.

The FCC is also considering cable-ownership rules.

One recent FCC meeting started almost 12 hours after its 9:30 a.m. start time.