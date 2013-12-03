ITIF Names New Telecom Policy Analyst

Doug Brake has joined the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF) as a telecommunications policy analyst.

Brake will focus on broadband and spectrum policy, according to ITIF, a Washington-based tech policy think tank.

Brake comes to ITIF from the Silicon Flatirons Center at the University of Colorado, where he was a research assistant. He also helped with the implementation of the 21st Century Communications & Accessibility Act while a Hatfield Scholar at the FCC.