ITC rules against Gemstar
The International Trade Commission ruled that Scientific-Atlanta Inc.'s "Explorer" set-top boxes do not infringe on any of Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc.'s patents, and the U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of Georgia granted S-A's motion for summary
judgment against Gemstar and related entities.
There are still additional Gemstar and S-A patents at issue in
the Atlanta court.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.