ITC rules against Gemstar

The International Trade Commission ruled that Scientific-Atlanta Inc.'s "Explorer" set-top boxes do not infringe on any of Gemstar-TV Guide International Inc.'s patents, and the U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of Georgia granted S-A's motion for summary
judgment against Gemstar and related entities.

There are still additional Gemstar and S-A patents at issue in
the Atlanta court.