Italian Group Protests VH1's 'Friggin' Wedding'

Italian-American group Unico National is accusing VH1's My Big Friggin' Wedding of exploiting

and stereotyping young Italian Americans and is asking the network to dump the

show.

"Stereotyping and slurring young Italian Americans means big, big

bucks for bottom-feeder networks like MTV and VH1," said Andre' DiMino,

chief media executive and past national president of Unico, which also

protested Jersey Shore.

Unico directly criticized executive producer Sally Ann Salsano, whose

495 Productions makes both shows.

"No one does this better than Salsano, who's done more harm

to the perception of young Italian Americans than everyone before her,

combined, "DiMino said. "It's hard to believe, but Salsano actually

tops the damage she did to the Italian American community with Jersey Shore with her newest pile of

garbage on VH1," DiMino said.