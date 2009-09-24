It’s a Boy For Leslie and Julie
By B&C Staff
It’s a boy for CBS Corporation President and CEO Leslie Moonves and his wife, Early Show/Big Brother host Julie Chen.
Charlie Moonves was born at 9:40 am Thursday in Los Angeles.
According to a CBS statement, “Mother and child are doing well.”
