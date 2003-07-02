It looks like Snow for ABC
Sources said Cable News Network congressional correspondent Kate Snow will be joining ABC as
White House correspondent for Good Morning America.
She’ll also fill in for Terry Moran, White House correspondent for ABC
World News Tonight, as well as report on other political stories.
Look for an official announcement next week.
