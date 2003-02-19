IT group: Say no to Hollywood, b'casters

Software and computer companies again called on the Federal Communications

Commission to reject TV copy-protection rules backed by Hollywood and

broadcasters.

"Proponents of the broadcast flag have not provided sufficient evidence that

it is needed now and that its implementation would justify the direct and

indirect costs to consumers of such a mandate," the IT Coalition said in reply

comments filed Wednesday.

The coalition is comprised of the Business Software Alliance and the Computer

Systems Policy Project.

If the FCC decides that a content-protection solution should be mandated, the IT

Coalition urged one "created and supported by all affected industries."

The IT group claimed that the flag regime wouldn't guarantee the well-established

right to unfettered home recording.

Supporters of the flag countered in a filing sponsored by the National

Association of Broadcasters, the Motion Picture Association of America and

others that high-value content such as sports and new movies will "migrate away"

from free over-the-air broadcasting if programming is easy to copy and transmit

over the Internet or other forms of file sharing.

The broadcast flag, aimed at limiting unauthorized distribution of content,

was developed with funding from major broadcast networks, the MPAA, the NAB,

station groups and artists and actors unions.

The flag would be embedded in spectrum accompanying video programming and

would tell digital recording and storage devices how many times, if any, a user

may copy a program for use outside personal video equipment.