ISP's Draft Access Wish List

Independent ISP's are coming up with their own statement of broadband access principles, and they apparently have a lot more deal points than the FCC suggested.

In freeing the telcos from mandatory broadband access regs earlier this month, the FCC also released a four-pronged statement of open access principles that it said should guide the newly liberated telcos and cable companies in their provision of Internet service, though there is currently no FCC penalty for noncompliance.

The FCC's decision on the telcos was prompted by the Supreme Court's decision in the Bran X case upholding that status for cable.

Those FCC principles were:

(1) consumers are entitled to access the lawful Internet content of their choice;

(2) consumers are entitled to run applications and services of their choice, subject to the needs of law enforcement;

(3) consumers are entitled to connect their choice of legal devices that do not harm the network; and

(4) consumers are entitled to competition among network providers, application and service providers, and content providers. Although the Commission did not adopt rules in this regard, it will incorporate these principles into its ongoing policymaking activities.

Now, the Internet Industry Association, whose largest single component is independent ISP's (43.5%), plans to release its own principles of self-regulation--10 of them, we're told--to add to the FCC's guidelines, though there is obviously no enforcement penaltie for noncompliance here either.

Those principles will be contained in a White Paper the association is releasing Sept. 25.