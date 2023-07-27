iSpot Names Leslie Wood as Chief Research Officer

TV measurement company iSpot said it hired Leslie Wood as chief research officer.

Wood has been in the research business for 30 years, most recently as chief research officer at NCSolutions, previously known as Nielsen Catalina Solutions.

In her new job at iSpot, one of the companies challenging Nielsen’s dominance of the media measurement business, Wood will oversee the data science department responsible for TV and video measurement products and find new approaches to cross-platform measurement and currency.

“Leslie Wood has been recognized as one of the most respected names in the media industry,“ iSpot founder and CEO Sean Muller said. “Her reputation as a collaborative, innovative leader and her achievements in ad research, patent creation and TV incrementality, among other things, will serve as the backbone for iSpot’s continued push forward on in order to provide the industry with a currency that can finally unlock the full potential of premium video that exists today for brands, agencies and publishers.”

Before NCSolutions, Wood was owner and partner in Media Trust LLC and partner in A-to-S Link.

“My passion for decades has been empowering consumer brands with better measurement and data science to deliver greater return on investments that can deliver better products and services for everyday people,” Wood said. “Putting my passions to work for iSpot gives me an opportunity not just to innovate at the measurement platform of choice for brands but to help ensure the very same metrics brands use to justify and optimize TV investments can also be the metrics they transact upon.”