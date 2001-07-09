Isaacson to head CNN

Turner Broadcasting System has named Walter Isaacson chairman and chief executive officer of the CNN News Group, replacing Tom Johnson, who resigned two weeks ago.

Isaacson had most recently been editorial director of co-owned Time Inc., and before that was managing editor of Time magazine. He will report to Jamie Kellner, chairman and ceo of TBS. Reporting to Isaacson will be Philip Kent, president and chief operating officer of the CNN News Group. Eason Jordan, chief news executive and president of newsgathering at the group will report to both Kent and Isaacson.

Isaacson will have overall responsibility for all the CNN properties, which include CNN/US, CNN Headline News, CNN International, CNNfn, CNN/SI, CNN en Espanol, along with 10 other cable and satellite networks worldwide, three place-based networks, two radio networks, 12 websites and CNN Newsource, the group's syndication arm.

- Steve McClellan