Is Comcast Experiencing a Goldilocks Moment in Broadband?

Comcast lost 34,000 broadband customers across consumer and business channels in the fourth quarter and bled 64,000 subscribers for the full 2023, results that might have tanked the cable company's stock in previous quarters.

But the company’s shares are up nearly 4% Thursday. Sure, good news from theme parks and streaming platform Peacock have a lot to do with that. But a shift in cable investor thinking continues to occur, according to top telecom-industry analyst Craig Moffett.

“We’ve long argued that cable investors are no longer counting on a ‘re-acceleration’ in broadband net additions. They simply want to see broadband net adds or losses that are predictable enough to allow focus to shift elsewhere. Most importantly, on broadband ARPU,” he wrote Thursday morning.

For the second consecutive quarter, Comcast has reported 3.9% year-over-year expansion in average revenue per broadband customer (ARPU) — a rate that doesn't suggest Xfinity Internet services are overpriced, but which also indicates the company is getting enough for the service.

”Comcast’s second-straight quarter of 3.9% residential broadband ARPU growth YoY is right in line with the 3-4% range we’ve characterized in the past as being ‘not too hot and not too cold,‘ ” the analyst added.