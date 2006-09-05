Irwin Death Dominates Blogs

According to Nielsen's blog-tracking service, blogpulse, the death of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin was the most-linked story on Labor Day. In fact, it was the top 15 most-linked.

The most-linked-to site with coverage of the Irwin coverage was CNN.com. MNBC.com came in at the fourth-most-linked Irwin story on the blogs.

CNN also came in at number 9 for a write-through of the story.