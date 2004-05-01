IRTS Salutes The Donald, and More
By Staff
The International Radio & Television Society Foundation's annual awards this year go to Nickelodeon Networks president Herb Scannell; Face the Nation anchor Bob Schieffer; Bravo television series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy; Home Box Office's Sex and the City; and America’ newest television star -- Donald Trump, star and co-executive producer of The Apprentice.
The awards will be presented at a June 10 breakfast in the Grand Ballroom of the Waldorf-Astoria.
IRTS will make an official announcement this week.
