IRTS Salutes The Donald, and More

The International Radio & Television Society Foundation's annual awards this year go to Nickelodeon Networks president Herb Scannell; Face the Nation anchor Bob Schieffer; Bravo television series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy; Home Box Office's Sex and the City; and America’ newest television star -- Donald Trump, star and co-executive producer of The Apprentice.



The awards will be presented at a June 10 breakfast in the Grand Ballroom of the Waldorf-Astoria.

IRTS will make an official announcement this week.