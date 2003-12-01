IRTS Mirthmakers

The Dec. 11 holiday luncheon sponsored annually by the International Radio and Television Society has a silly twist this year. Top ad buyers and sellers will form an ensemble for a holiday revue.

The "ad-actors" are Discovery’s Joe Abruzzese, MediaVest’s Mel Berning, MagnaGlobal USA’s Larry Blasius, Initiative’s Alec Gerster, Zenith’s Peggy Green, Interep’s Ralph Guild, MediaCom’s Jon Mandel (left), Petry’s Tim McAuliff, OMD’s Debbie Richman, NBC’s Keith Turner and ABC’s John Watkins. IRTS President Joyce Tudryn says some other surprising names are likely. A new holiday tradition?