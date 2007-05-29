IRTS Breakfast Adds Dobbs, Scarborough

The International Radio & Television Society Foundation (IRTS) has added A-list names to its Newsmaker Breakfast scheduled for June 7 in New York. CNN anchor Lou Dobbs will join Face The Nation anchor/CBS News vet Bob Schieffer, Newsweek senior editor Jonathan Alter, and Time editor-at-large Mark Halperin on the panel. IRTS also announced that MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough will moderate.

The breakfast is held at the Waldorf. Titled "Election 2008: An Off-the-Air Discussion," the panel will provide "a unique opportunity to step back and focus on the upcoming presidential election through the eyes of those most respected for helping the American public bring it all into perspective."