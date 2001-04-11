IRS paves way for Liberty spinoff

The Internal Revenue Service has given AT&T Corp. the green light for a

tax-free spinoff of Liberty Media Group, the cable-programming unit led by John

Malone.

AT&T plans to turn the company into a separately traded security by

midsummer.

The IRS go-ahead and AT&T's plan to shed its investment in Cablevision

Systems Corp. are the major components of AT&T's plan to comply with a

Federal Communications Commission order to either eliminate 9.7 million cable

subscribers or sell investments in programming operations that sell to Time

Warner Entertainment. Cablevision operates Rainbow Media Holdings, which also

sells cable shows to TWE.

Whether AT&T actually must comply with the FCC's dictate -- imposed as a

condition for government approval of the company's purchase of MediaOne Group

Inc. -- is increasingly doubtful, but company officials say they are moving

ahead with sales of the major programming investments anyway.

Last month, the FCC suspended the company's May 19 deadline for selling

enough cable investments to get below the 30 percent cap on one company's share

of pay TV subscribers. The action was prompted by a March 2 court decision

striking down the cable cap. The commission is currently amending its

cable-ownership limits to account for the decision.