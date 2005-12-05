Irreverence Trumps Reverence in Nielsens
It's unclear whether a football overrun helped depress viewing, but CBS' critically acclaimed miniseries on the life of Pope John Paul II did not draw many of the TV faithful.
Part I of the series (John Paul II, part II, airs Wednesday) averaged only a 1.6 rating/4 share in the Nielsen overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo for fourth place among the Big Four at 9:30-10 p.m. and third among the Big Three at 10-11. (Fox doesn't program in the 10-11 time slot.)
It did start a half-hour late at about 9:30 and was up against the ABC powerhouse Sunday lineup of Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy. But the mini also fell to Crossing Jordan (NBC), American Dad (Fox) and Law & Order (NBC).
ABC won the night in a walk with a 7.4/18 average in 18-49's, more than double second-place CBS, which benefited from football at 7-7:30 (6.7/19) and strong showings from 60 Minutes (4.9/12) and even a repeat of Cold Case (3.2/8).
Fox was third with a 3.3/8 for its lineup of primarily repeats of irreverent animated sitcoms, led by The Simpsons (4.3/10) at 8.
NBC was fourth with a 2.7/6 for low-rated Dateline (2/5) and West Wing (1.9/5) and better-performing Law & Order: Criminal Intent (3.5/8) and Crossing Jordan (3.6/9).
The WB was fifth with a 1.8/2 for a repeat of its film Felicity, the second in the American Girl Doll series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.