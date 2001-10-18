Irons, Campbell to play Fitzgerald roles
Showtime has signed actors Jeremy Irons and Neve Campbell to star in its upcoming original movie The F. Scott Fitzgerald Project.
The movie recounts the final period in author F. Scott Fitzgerald's life through the voice of his secretary.
Irons will play Fitzgerald with Campbell as his secretary.
- Allison Romano
