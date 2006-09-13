Iron Chef America Starts Cooking

In October, Food Network begins production on the fourth season of Iron Chef America, which airs in February 2007.

The series, a spin-off from Japanese import Iron Chef, features chefs Mario Batali, Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto and Cat Cora going against challengers from top U.S. restaurants.

The month also marks the launch of new series Nigella Feasts and Hungry Detective. The first features the culinary stylings of Nigella Lawson, while the latter stars L.A. detective/food columnist Chris Cognac hunting down the best eateries.